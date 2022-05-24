Submit Release
HOVSCO Ebike Looking Forwards a Long-Term Cooperation with a PR agency

HOVSCO is hiring a Public Relations Agency/Firm

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO, a newly startup company specializing in all-terrain electric bike, announces that they are looking for a professional PR agency to help with their media coverage, achieve visibility and credibility through media recently. Such influential media are Forbes, New York Times, USA Today, etc.

The CEO of HOVSCO said, “Electric bikes are experiencing incredible growth in sales, not only in the European countries but also in the United States, owing to technological advancements in battery packs and drive motors. Especially during COVID-19 pandemic period, the demand for e-bikes skyrocketed. In line with market opportunities, HOVSCO expanded its business rapidly with the launch of five product models.”

He also added, ”in order to boost the reputation of our brand HOVSCO, and even drive sales, we'd like to hire a PR firm for media relations that can broaden our range of press contacts. If you are a professional pr agency/ firm providing cross-border digital marketing services with brand development, and with specialty on sport niche, even on ebike product category, it will be much better. We hope the PR firms can handle the relationship between the media and our company. The required tactics include writing pitches to journalists and influencers to attain mentions in industry news and get more media coverage. Please send us an email, write or call us if you are one. We will discuss more details and see if we have a chance to work together.”

Eric, Product Manager of HOVSCO added, ”Our newest upgraded product is HovAlpha 26” Electric Fat Tire Bike. Our competitor Aventon has a similar one named Aventure. You can check more difference on this post Hovsco HovAlpha vs Aventon Aventure. For people who are under financial difficult, buying a HOVSCO ebike with $200 less price under the same configuration or even better motor will be more attractive. If the PR firm can help us to make this ebike article published on most influential media, it is so great. People want to have this highly cost-effective electric bike with great powerful motor and other components.”

About HOVSCO: HOVSCO ebike company offers all-terrain ebikes on United States, United Kingdom and Germany markets. Founded in 2019, Hovsco has designed, produced, and distributed lots of ebikes around the world. The company has also set its sights on opening offline stores and after-sales centers, as well as accelerating its cooperation with dealers and business partners. Their mission is to inspire more people to ride for freedom, and ride for fun. Help riders experience new adventures and discover exciting new worlds. Learn more at https://www.hovsco.com/. Hovsco’s phone number: +1 626-523-1051. Hovsco’s Email address: hovscoebikes@gmail.com

Jennifer Mo
HOVSCO E-Bikes US
+1 626-523-1051
email us here

