HOVSCO E-bike Plans to Hire a Video Production Company in CA

Hovsco Ebike Company is Hiring a Video Production Company

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOVSCO, born in 2019, seeks to empower everyone with the advantages of e-biking. The brand dedicates itself to improve its models’ quality and provide superior quality performance bicycles and components, as well as boost upgraded technology innovation and design. With the e-bike purchase busy season, HOVSCO is currently seeking to hire a professional video production company in California, United States to move their targeted audiences through engaging video experiences and empower the viewers to make a better decision they believe in while purchasing an ebike.The CEO of HOVSCO said,”We are looking for a Video Production Company which specializes in video editing, photography, filming and various of production. Because we believe it is a great way to boost our company's credibility and outreach. We have all-terrain ebikes which need a great video to cut through mass messaging in a way that will be remembered, shared, and create real emotional connections with our targeted viewers. If you are a professional video production company, please don't hesitate to contact us via email or phone number. Our email address is ebike3@hovsco.com and our phone number is +1 626-523-1051" .He also added,”If that video production company has a location filming at some of most renown locales, like San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, etc, it will be great. We would prefer our ebikes reviews and promotional videos set in a specific backdrop, like rugged mountains, raging rivers, sprawling lakes, winding forests or coastal beaches.”Eric, Product Manager of HOVSCO, said,”We have produced five models of electric bikes HovAlpha , 26 inch fat tire ebike, has a better advantage compared to similar model of other ebike companies in markets. This versatile and powerful Hovsco HovAlpha ebike sports rugged build that is well suited for off-road riding on just about any terrain. HovAlpha is equipped with 750W rear hub motor, 48V 20Ah Samsung/LG Battery and a strength-saving torque sensor. It can transit well from paved road to dirt, gravel, sand, snow or mud. It will be easy to take a splendid review video about HovAlpha ebike.”About Hovsco: Hovsco designs, manufactures, and distributes bicycles and premium cycling parts, and accessories that are available in United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Designed for reliable, exhilarating, and short-longe, long-range travel, Hovsco will power you through any terrain - forest, mountains, or urban jungles.Learn more on their website https://www.hovsco.com/ Email address: ebike3@hovsco.comCall: +1 626-523-1051