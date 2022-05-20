Global Collagen Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Collagen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the collagen market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Collagen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the collagen market size is expected to grow to $7.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.23%. The rapidly growing obese population is significantly contributing to the collagen market growth.

The collagen market consists of sales of collagen by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to protein molecules made up of amino acids. It provides the body its shape to the extracellular space of connective tissues. Due to its high strength and resistance to stretching, it is perfect for skin, tendons, bones, and ligaments. Collagen can be divided into several groups based on the type of structures they form.

Global Collagen Market Trends

Nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in the collagen market. Major companies operating in the collagen sector are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies, OLLY Glowing Skin Vitamin Gummies, NeoCell Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews, HairOmega Multivitamin Gummy System are some of the trending collagen gummy brands that were introduced in the market in 2021. These gummies are rich in biotin and are responsible for nourishing the skin and supporting hair and nail growth.

Global Collagen Market Segments

The global collagen market is segmented:

By Product: Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen

By Dosage: Powder, Liquid, Capsule

By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Marine and Poultry

By Application: Food, Healthcare, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics

By Geography: The global collagen market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global collagen market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/collagen-global-market-report

Collagen Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides collagen market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global collagen market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The collagen market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Collagen Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Junca Gelatines S.L., Lapi Gelatine, Gelnex, JUNCÀ GELATINES SL, Nippi Collagen NA, Weishardt, Darling Ingredients, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Foodmate Co. Ltd., Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd., ConnOils LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

