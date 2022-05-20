Strategies For Global Laminating Adhesives Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laminating adhesives market size is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $2.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global laminating adhesive market size is expected to reach $3.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.94%. The laminating adhesives market is expected to benefit from global laminating adhesives market growth during the forecast period.

The laminating adhesives market consists of sales of laminating adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce films with new functions by laminating different films and for joining and assembling different materials surfaces. Laminating adhesives help in bonding a plastic film to the surface of a substrate by using heat and pressure to protect or enhance the appearance of the object and are widely used in transportation, packaging, industrial, and flexible packaging for food, medicines, medical supplies, and more.

Global Laminating Adhesives Market Trends

New product development activities are key trends gaining popularity in the laminating adhesives market. Laminating adhesives companies are focusing on leveraging new materials and technologies for developing better products.

Global Laminating Adhesives Market Segments

The global laminating adhesives market is segmented:

By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others

By Technology: Solvent-Based, Solvent-Less, Water-Based, Others

By Application: Automotive, Industrial Application, Packaging, Medical, Food, Others

By Geography: The global laminating adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laminating adhesives global market overviews, laminating adhesives global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the laminating adhesives global market, laminating adhesives global market share, laminating adhesives global market segments and geographies, laminating adhesives global market trends, laminating adhesives global market players, laminating adhesives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The laminating adhesives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

