DIVERSIFY RETAIL AND CITI TRENDS ANNOUNCE 2ND ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY MAKERS GRANT RECIPIENTS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversify Retail® Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing minority representation in the retail industry through educational programming, grants, scholarships, and community-building activities, has partnered with specialty retailer Citi Trends to award ten $5,000 grants to Black business owners doing exceptional work.

Funded by Citi Trends’ CITIcares Council, which oversees change initiatives for the company’s customers and employees, the Black History Makers Grant Program increases awareness of Black-owned businesses and community organizations. Working in tandem, Diversify Retail® Inc. facilitated the application, judging process and interviewed all finalists to select the recipients.

After a long process of selecting only 10 out of 9,000+ applicants, the CITIcares Council selected the following entrepreneurs who are actively and positively impacting their communities:

The Black Period(t) Project - Greensboro, North Carolina

Prommi-Mommi Foundation - Crofton, Maryland

Mrs. Ashbury’s World - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Ryans Place Trucking School - Loretto, Tennessee

The Mamas Movement - Herndon, Virginia

Boxx The Artist - Indianapolis, Indiana

Vaila Shoes - Charlotte, North Carolina

Rise House Fitness Studio - Indianapolis, Indiana

BLNK SPCE Designs - Clayton, North Carolina

K. Walker Collective - Detroit, Michigan

At its’ core, Diversify Retail® Inc. has a sharp focus on developing the current and future generation of leaders in retail, while simultaneously driving economic growth in minority communities. Through their Collective, they curate revenue-generating opportunities for BIPOC Brands and Retailers, and through their events, equip them with the tools to be successful in maximizing those opportunities. Diversity-driven Retailers can become a member of their Buying Office to be matched with their next best seller, which just so happens to also be a BIPOC-owned brand.

Diversify Retail® is expanding their retail partnerships to include hosting Supplier Diversity Information Sessions to continue being the bridge between shelf-ready BIPOC Brands and the Big-box and Specialty Retailers seeking to onboard them.This is one of many initiatives Diversify Retail® has in the pipeline to support the development of entrepreneurs in retail.

Diversify Retail® would like to thank all applicants and congratulate all Black History Makers 2022 grant winners. You can find additional info on all winners at cititrends.com/bhm-winners-2022

About Diversify Retail® Inc.:

Diversify Retail® Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing minority representation in the retail industry. Through their educational events for minority students and entrepreneurs, buying office for diversity-driven retailers, and collaborative corporate partnerships, they passionately work to build an equitable industry for all. For more information, visit https://diversifyretail.org/

About Citi Trends:

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 614 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit cititrends.com or your local store.