Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Presidents discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda

UZBEKISTAN, May 19 - On May 19, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

Current issues of further strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were considered.

The intensification of mutual contacts and exchanges at various levels was noted with satisfaction. Trade-economic cooperation is enhancing. Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover has increased by 30 percent.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of agreements and the achievement of concrete results of practical cooperation in five key areas – issues of the State Border, increasing trade, deepening industrial cooperation, promotion of joint infrastructure projects in transport and energy.

Touching upon the issues of regional dialogue, the importance of comprehensive preparation of the agenda of the next Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states was noted.

The Presidents also considered the schedule of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan took place in a traditionally open, trusting and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA

