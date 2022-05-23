Influencers Go Wild For Australia’s First Permanently Welded Anklets

Social Influencer With Permanent Jewellery Welding Of Permanent Anklet Permanent Anklet Being Worn

In another Austrlian first, The Lovers Permanent Jewellery are welding gold & silver anklets onto trend seekers for life.

We’re so excited to be able to offer forever anklets now - we can't believe how much people are loving them” — Gina Lentinello

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lovers, Australia’s only exclusively permanent jewellery store has made history again, releasing Australia’s first ever permanent anklets.

Run by veteran New York jeweller Gina Lentinello, The Lovers have established themselves as fashion trail blazers since opening Australia’s first permanent jewellery only store in 2021 - welcoming trend setters and tik-tokers chasing the experience (and kudos) of having jewellery welded onto them forever.

“Since opening, the demand has been unprecedented." Said Gina "And so many people have been asking for anklets I knew we had to do it!”

Like permanent bracelets, permanent anklets are custom fitted gold or silver chains which are welded together to stay on the wearer forever. Despite how it sounds, the entire process is quick, completely painless and leaves the wearer with an effortlessly cool piece of jewellery for a lifetime.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer forever anklets now - we can't believe how much people are loving them” Gina also adds: “Don’t worry! if you do need to remove them, you can.”

The permanent jewellery trend has taken off in the last year, especially on TikTok where videos of the fashion trend have topped over a 2.4 BILLION views. It has also been featured in big write ups by the New York Times and around the globe.

And Aussie influencers are loving it, with reviews like:

“Absolutely in love with my new permanent anklet! Was such a simple and easy process and for someone like me who loses every piece of jewellery I own, having something permanently on me is a perfect solution!”

“Such a lovely experience, I adore my new permanent bracelet and the memories it holds. I would 100% recommend.”



As for what’s next? Gina tells us that an Australian road trip is coming up in the near future.

“We’ve had a lot of people reaching out on socials, asking us to take permanent jewellery around the country so we’re working on doing an Australian Pop-Up tour in July.”



About The Lovers Permanent Jewellery:

The Lovers Permanent Jewellery is Australia’s first permanent jewellery only welding store. Female owned and run, since opening in 2021 it has had numerous accolades and been featured in write ups in Urbanlist, The West Australian, Broadsheet and PerthisOK.