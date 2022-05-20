Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.19.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ben McCue, 41, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. McCue has been Executive Director of Outdoor Outreach since 2013. He was Conservation Director of WILDCOAST from 2005 to 2013. McCue earned a Master of Arts degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McCue is registered without party preference.

Keyondria Bunch, 44, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, where she has served since 2019. Bunch has been Supervising Psychologist at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health since 2019, where she has been a Psychologist since 2008. She was a Therapist at the Children’s Institute from 2007 to 2008. Bunch was Predoctoral Intern at The Help Group from 2006 to 2007. She was a Disability Services Program Counselor at the University of Southern California from 2001 to 2007. Bunch is a member of SEIU 721 and Union Steward. She earned a Master of Education degree in human development and psychology from Harvard University and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in counseling psychology from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bunch is a Democrat.

Rayshell Chambers, 38, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Chambers has been Co-Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer at Painted Brain since 2016. She was Program Analyst III at Special Service for Groups from 2011 to 2018. Chambers held several positions at the City of Los Angeles Human Services Department and Commission on the Status of Women from 2006 to 2010, including Legislative Coordinator and Community Outreach Coordinator. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree in public policy and administration from California State University, Long Beach. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chambers is registered without party preference.

David Gordon, 75, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, where he has served since 2013. Gordon has served as County Superintendent of Schools in the Sacramento County Office of Education since 2004. He held several positions at the Elk Grove Unified School District from 1991 to 2004, including Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent. Gordon held several positions at the California Department of Education from 1973 to 1991, including Deputy Director of Research and Evaluation, Deputy Superintendent and Associate Superintendent. He is a member of the Association of California School Administrators. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gordon is a Democrat.

Jessica Crowley, 31, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California State Board of Pharmacy. Crowley has been a Staff Pharmacist for Pavilions Pharmacy since 2020. She held several positions for CVS Pharmacy from 2010 to 2020, including Pharmacists-in-Charge, Staff Pharmacist and Pharmacy Intern. Crowley is a member of Lambda Kappa Sigma, United Food and Commercial Workers, California Pharmacists Association and Phi Lambda Sigma. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crowley is a Democrat.

Sherman T. King, 63, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Dental Hygiene Board of California. King was Chief Executive Officer at King Oasis LTD from 2010 to 2016. He was Director of Corporate Accounts at Infineon Technologies Inc. from 2000 to 2010. King was Applications Manager at AuraVision Inc. from 1991 to 1998. He was Principal Engineer at Western Digital Imaging Inc. from 1989 to 1991. King was Design Engineer at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. from 1983 to 1989. He was Office Manager at Eva Chau Acupuncture Clinic Office from 1982 to 2010. King is a member of the board of directors of the Video Engineering Standards Association USA, Chinese American Institute of Engineers and Scientists, San Francisco Chinatown Club, Charity Cultural Services Center and the San Francisco Chinatown Salvation Army. He earned a Master of Science degree in electronic engineering from Santa Clara University and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in business administration from American Liberty University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. King is a Democrat.



