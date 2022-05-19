Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, has released the following statement in response to requests for the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) business case:

“On Friday, May 13, government announced a plan to build a new, modern museum. Since that time, there has been interest in the business case. Due to the complex nature of this project, the government will provide a technical briefing on May 25.

For over a decade, there has been extensive work to investigate the most cost-effective and efficient way to modernize the museum and protect the province’s collective history.

The technical briefing will be led by senior government officials to provide a detailed overview of the business case for media. The business case will be released at that time.

The business case was informed under the following timeline:

2006, 2014 and 2015 – Building assessments identify the need for major seismic and structural improvements.

October 2018 – Government receives a concept plan outlining project need, alternatives and preliminary recommendations, including 2018 detailed building assessments produced by Partnerships BC, now Infrastructure BC, and required under government’s capital asset management framework.

December 2018 – Government approves concept plan and development of a formal business case.

October 2019 – Government and the RBCM release What We Heard, a report on input collected from engagement with public and Indigenous communities throughout the province.

Spring 2020 – Government receives an initial business case, approving the development of the collections and research building in Colwood, and requesting further analysis related to the downtown museum site.

December 2021 – Government receives a final business case produced by Infrastructure BC.

March 2022 – Government approves final business case

A media advisory with location and time of the technical briefing will be issued on May 24.