Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, has released the following statement in response to requests for the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) business case:
“On Friday, May 13, government announced a plan to build a new, modern museum. Since that time, there has been interest in the business case. Due to the complex nature of this project, the government will provide a technical briefing on May 25.
For over a decade, there has been extensive work to investigate the most cost-effective and efficient way to modernize the museum and protect the province’s collective history.
The technical briefing will be led by senior government officials to provide a detailed overview of the business case for media. The business case will be released at that time.
The business case was informed under the following timeline:
- 2006, 2014 and 2015 – Building assessments identify the need for major seismic and structural improvements.
- October 2018 – Government receives a concept plan outlining project need, alternatives and preliminary recommendations, including 2018 detailed building assessments produced by Partnerships BC, now Infrastructure BC, and required under government’s capital asset management framework.
- December 2018 – Government approves concept plan and development of a formal business case.
- October 2019 – Government and the RBCM release What We Heard, a report on input collected from engagement with public and Indigenous communities throughout the province.
- Spring 2020 – Government receives an initial business case, approving the development of the collections and research building in Colwood, and requesting further analysis related to the downtown museum site.
- December 2021 – Government receives a final business case produced by Infrastructure BC.
- March 2022 – Government approves final business case
A media advisory with location and time of the technical briefing will be issued on May 24.