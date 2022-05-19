Hays man appointed to Sunflower Foundation Board of Trustees, two current members reappointed

KANSAS, May 19 - TOPEKA – (May 19, 2021) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced the appointment of Tim Werth of Hays to the Sunflower Foundation Board of Trustees.

Werth is the founder of Werth Wealth Management, specializing in providing wealth management for families, businesses, foundations and corporate retirement plans. He began his business more than 30 years ago. Werth is a graduate of Emporia State University with a degree in finance and minor in accounting.

Schmidt appointed Werth to a three-year term on the board, which will expire in June 2025. He also reappointed Ben Schears of Goodland and Liz Sosa of Garden City to subsequent three-year terms on the board that will expire in June 2025.

The Sunflower Foundation was formed in 2000 as part of a legal settlement between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, the Kansas attorney general and the Kansas insurance commissioner. The foundation supports work to improve the health of Kansans through grant programs, awards and related activities. The nine-member Board of Trustees governs the foundation’s work and oversees the long-term goals of the foundation. Eight of the members are appointed by the attorney general, and one member is appointed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.