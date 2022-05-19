Hoyer Statement on Oklahoma's Restrictive Abortion Ban

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Oklahoma

’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a restrictive abortion ban that would severly limit women's access to the full range of reproductive health care:

“In case anyone had any doubt what would happen if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade this summer, Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled government just offered renewed proof of that party’s intention to ban abortion entirely wherever it can. Women living in Republican-controlled states needing access to abortion care would be left with little recourse but to travel across state lines, which may not be an option financially available to many lower-income women and their families. When Texas instituted its cruel and vigilante-enforced six-week ban last year, the number of women from that state seeking reproductive health care across the border in Oklahoma skyrocketed; now they will have to go farther still. In many Republican-led states, legislatures have passed or are preparing legislation – to be ready for an expected Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade – that would penalize women for having a miscarriage or criminalize medical care to save a woman’s life if threatened by pregnancy complications.



“Americans across the country ought to be watching carefully with alarm at the enactment of bans like those in Oklahoma, Texas, and elsewhere. This is what the future of our country will look like unless we have a Congress that can adopt legislation like Rep. Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act, which would guarantee every American woman the right to reproductive freedom as permitted under Roe v. Wade. When women are prohibited from having autonomy over their own bodies, they cannot enjoy the blessings of liberty that our country and our Constitution were established to protect for all Americans. House Democrats will continue to fight tooth and nail to preserve and strengthen women’s right to access safe and legal abortions no matter where they live.”