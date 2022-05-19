Hoyer Statement on Senate Passage of the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Senate joined the House in passing a supplemental Appropriation bill for Ukraine today:

"With Senate passage of the Ukraine supplemental appropriation bill today, we are one step closer to providing Ukraine with billions of dollars in critical military and humanitarian assistance to defeat the Russian invasion and address the immediate needs of its people. Every day, Ukrainians are demonstrating their courage and commitment to the ideals of liberty, freedom, and self-determination that we so cherish. They have shown the world what a force fighting for these values can accomplish when it has access to tools and supplies necessary for their defense. Thanks in part to support from the United States and other nations that oppose Vladimir Putin's tyranny and unprovoked aggression, Ukrainians have turned back offensives on multiple fronts, repelled the assault on Kyiv, and liberated areas initially seized by Russian forces.



"Unfortunately, however, their fight is far from over. Our Majority swiftly passed this additional aid package through the House on a bipartisan basis to ensure that Ukrainian forces can keep up their momentum as the war shifts to a new phase. Thanks to this legislation, Ukrainians will receive tens of billions of dollars in military material and humanitarian relief to help bolster their war effort and safeguard the well-being of their people – including the millions of Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee their homes under attack. Additionally, this bill will shore up the defenses of our NATO allies in the region living under the constant threat of Russian aggression.



"This is not only assistance for Ukraine; it represents an investment in the future security of the United States and all free nations that value peace, democracy, and the rule of law. When President Biden signs this bill, it will make good on our determined promise to be what President Franklin Roosevelt called ‘the great arsenal of democracy.’"