Allen University hosts its second annual summer STEMP CAMP program sponsored by Home Depot

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University present the second annual Stem Enrichment Camp 2022. The program is completely free for Students from Richland School District Two, and Florence Schools One and Three. This unique opportunity introduces rising high school juniors and seniors to live demonstrations, laboratory, and field experiences. It will be held at Allen University from 9:00am-1:30pm on June 13 – 18. All materials and supplies will be provided for each student who registers before June 1, 2022.

This in depth summer STEM Camp gives students the opportunity to enjoy hands on learning with experienced university faculty members. All activities are designed to increase their knowledge pertinent to STEM. This program is also sponsored by Coca-Cola and Colonial Life.

Program Objectives:

• Tackle the disciplines of Chemistry and Biology

• Become equipped with biotechnological skills such as DNA isolation and agarose gel electrophoresis

• Establish a foundational knowledge of fundamental laboratory techniques necessary to conduct an analytical investigation

For more information or to register, please use the QR Code or visit allenuniversity.edu TODAY! Registration ends June 1, 2022.

