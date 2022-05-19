Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1300 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed offense that occurred on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:50 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect asked for money and the victim refused. The suspect then stopped the victim, brandished a sharp metal object, and demanded property. When the victim walked away, the suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, 28-year-old Kyle Alifom, of Vienna, VA was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed.

