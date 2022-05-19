Veteran Military Doctor Jay A. Johannigman named Business Journal Health Care Heroes Honoree

Jay Johannigman, physician, United States Army Reserves, trauma surgeon at Brooke Army Medical Center and chief medical officer at Knight Aerospace Business Journal

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jay Johannigman, a veteran military doctor with over 30 years of experience in crisis management, has found the last few years to be particularly productive.

Dr. Johannigman moved to San Antonio in 1990 from Cincinnati, where he was on active-duty military duty at Lackland Air Force Base's the United States Air Force Wilford Hall Medical Center. He returned to Cincinnati after four years, but he eventually returned to Texas to be a contracted trauma surgeon at Brooke Army Medical Center.

This center is the only U.S. Level 1 Trauma Center that is located close to the Mexican border. Dr. Johannigman was able to instruct fellow surgeons as he navigated the increase in overnight trauma cases last year. Other local hospitals, such as University Hospital, were overwhelmed with Covid cases last year and were forced to refer many of their potential trauma cases directly to BAMC.

He is a Brooke Army Medical Center employee and is also the chief medical officer of Knight Aerospace. This position has been him since November 2020.

Dr. Johannigman was again called to duty when he was sent on his eighth combat tour to the Middle East. He was to be stationed at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan's Craig Joint Theater Hospital. Dr. Johannigman was one of four hospital surgeons who treated wounded soldiers and military contractors. He also managed Covid outbreaks and administered vaccines. Johannigman returned to America in June, two years after the U.S. had pulled out its last troops from the country.

Dr. Johannigman said, "It's hard to explain how privileged it is to do that kind of work. No one is thrilled to be there, but you never needed to ask anyone to help or pitch in."

Dr. Johannigman returned to BAMC as director of the Institute of Military Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He also served as the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine's Director of Medical Education. This has allowed him to continue to assist the trauma center with the ongoing Covid waves.

Awards: Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Meritorious Service Award.

