HRU Financials Forms Joint Partnership with Accencis Capital and AMTD Group
HRU Financials, and its subsidiary Mortgage Investment Corp., an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender, announces its joint partnership with Accencis Capital and AMTD Group, which focuses on strategic private equity investments, and the identification and incubation of innovative "new economy" companies that have high growth potential.
— Marshall Liang, COO of HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.
“We are always looking for new investment horizons, and this exciting joint partnership allows us to further our expansion into diversified investment opportunities,” said Marshall Liang, COO of HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. “We are committed to providing our clients with best-in-class mortgage investment services they can trust.”
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. is one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, and manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company uses conservative underwriting and strict guidelines to control and minimize risk for clients.
The company recently broke into the fintech space and developed ClearLending, a mortgage trading platform for its clients, opening the door to full transparency so that clients can learn and invest freely through the mortgage trading platform.
About HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.hrumic.com.
Michael Xia
HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
+1 647-360-8996 ext. 101
michael.xia@hrufinancials.com