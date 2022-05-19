Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act

"I was proud to bring the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act to the Floor today. This legislation will help address inflation by preventing bad actors in the oil companies from prioritizing profits over investing in supply and lowering prices for consumers at the gas pump. Meanwhile, working families wonder how they’re going to get to work and to drive their kids to school when they need to pay $4.50 a gallon, on average, or more to fill up their tanks.



"The American people expect to see patriotism, not profiteering, during this time of crisis and shared struggle. By empowering the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on those companies that irresponsibly and excessively overcharge Americans for gas, this legislation will help bring prices down. I want to thank Reps. Schrier and Porter for seeking to correct this injustice by introducing this legislation. I’m also grateful to Chairman Pallone and his colleagues on the Energy and Commerce Committee for recognizing the need for immediate action on this issue. House Democrats will continue to take whatever steps we can to address inflation and bring costs down for the American people.”