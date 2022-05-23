Sentry Enterprises announces a global partnership with Johnson Controls, a global leader in building intelligence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentry Enterprises is the maker of the SentryCard biometric platform. SentryCard was built for organizations seeking an indisputable assurance of who is entering their facilities, accessing their devices, or logging into their websites. Johnson Controls will begin reselling the SentryCard, globally, as of May 1st, 2022.
“The SentryCard, with its on-card biometric authentication capability, uniquely solves for one of today’s most pressing security challenges, ‘proof-of-identity at the edge’, said Jason Ouellette, Director of Technology & Business Innovation at Johnson Controls.
The SentryCard is the first open-architected biometric platform, in the form factor of a credit card, built to address the security requirements of Information and Operational Technology, as well as Physical Security; providing multi-factor biometric proof-of-identity for building and systems access. SentryCard will be available through Johnson Controls’ resellers, integrators, and certified channel partners on a global basis.
“Johnson Controls continues to be the leader in driving innovative solutions for the most elite enterprise organizations in the world. Combining forces to deliver absolute proof of identity could be a game-changer for organizations who are thirsting for today’s leading-edge biometric solutions”, said Mark Bennett, CEO at Sentry Enterprises.
About Sentry Enterprises
Sentry Enterprises is a U.S.-based manufacturer with expertise in creating ultra-thin microelectronic security devices. The company offers a proprietary and patented platform focused on providing proof-positive identification whether accessing a building or computing network. Sentry Enterprises’ solution solves numerous risks facing today’s enterprises, from biometric authentication to privacy, contact tracing, and hygiene issues. For more information about Sentry Enterprises, please visit www.sentryenterprises.com
About John Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
