Joff Sharpe Announced as Chair of Board for Thinking Huts
Seasoned executive brings new perspectives to a growing international nonprofitLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking Huts, a nonprofit dedicated to making education more accessible with humanitarian-driven technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Joff Sharpe as the Chair of their Board of Directors.
Joff is currently a senior executive in global property company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) focused on flexible workspace and innovation. In the course of a distinguished business career, he has chaired and run a number of international companies and founded two start-ups including British Land’s Storey Spaces Ltd. Educated at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he has also been a Group HR Director, special forces officer, author, eco-adventurer and governor of a London primary school. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development and The Royal Geographical Society. Married to ex-journalist Deborah, he lives in Surrey Hills UK. They have four grown-up children, all of whom are involved in areas of sustainable technology.
“Thinking Huts brings Proptech solutions to education needs in parts of the World where the impact will be most felt. Maggie’s vision and team leadership are an inspiration and I am excited to be part of the journey that lies ahead,” said Joff Sharpe.
Joff has worn many hats throughout his extensive career - ranging from the British Army to private equity. An entrepreneur himself, he founded Storey Spaces and Revolver.com Additionally, he has authored the book ‘Who Dares Wins in Business.’
“It is with great excitement that we welcome Joff and I am confident he will push Thinking Huts forward to make an impact for many years to come,” said Maggie Grout, founder and CEO of Thinking Huts.
Thinking Huts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is building a future that increases global access to education through innovative, humanitarian-driven technology solutions. Their goal is to address barriers to education, such as travel distance and overcrowding. Leveraging 3D printing, Thinking Huts is on a mission to close the global education opportunity gap by building schools more quickly in partnership with communities where education infrastructure is needed most.
Thinking Huts is currently seeking corporate and individual contributions, as well as volunteers with an interest in education or technology to help achieve its ambitious goals. Find out more at thinkinghuts.org and schedule an interview sabrina@thinkinghuts.org
