Road resurfacing season underway in southern Interior

CANADA, May 19 - People throughout B.C.’s southern Interior can look forward to renewed local roads as crews will work this summer on paving projects covering more than 450 kilometres of highways and side roads.

“As we continue our recovery from the dramatic effects of recent climate-related events, maintaining road infrastructure is more important than it’s ever been,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Resurfacing projects provide good-paying jobs, protect our vital transportation corridors and ensure people and emergency services can get where they need to go.”

Approximately 60 kilometres of highways 1 and 97B, and side roads in the North Okanagan area will be repaved this summer. Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. has been awarded an $11.3-million contract and work is expected to be complete this fall.

Next month, the $7.1-million hot-in-place resurfacing of approximately 66 kilometres of Likely Road in the Cariboo district will begin. This project will provide safer, more enjoyable driving conditions for all users and is scheduled to be complete in October 2022.

Hot-in-place resurfacing is a made-in-B.C. process that involves repurposing the existing asphalt by heating, softening and blending it with a small amount of new asphalt before re-applying it to the road surface. This method extends the life of the surface, is faster, saves resources and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

In July, approximately 105 kilometres of Highway 20 east of Anahim Lake will be sealcoated. Victoria-based Arrowsmith Road Maintenance Ltd. will complete the work, which is expected to finish by September 2022.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Highway 3 Wardner Road to Caithness Road, east of Cranbrook, and area side roads (36 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 3/6 and area side roads near Salmo (36 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 6/31 – Nakusp Area (32 kilometres) conventional Paving – work is expected to be complete by September

Highway 33 Big White Road to Molnar Road and Ellison side roads (42 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in September

Ootischenia area side roads (20 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 97 – Summerland to Greata Ranch (11 kilometres) hot-in-place recycling – work is expected to be complete in summer

Highway 97C Drought Hill to Silver Creek and Highway 97 Greata Ranch to Deep Creek Bridge (20 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 97C – Hamilton Hill and Highway 5, near Merritt - Coquihalla Rut Mitigation and Monck Park Road (45 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 5 – Kingsvale to Comstock, south of Merritt (20 kilometres) hot-in-place recycling – work is expected to be complete in summer

Highway 20 – Pyper Lake to Redstone Road (34 kilometres) conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in fall

Highway 24 – Lone Butte to Bridge Lake (39 kilometres) sealcoat – work is expected to be complete by September



The 2022 season will see approximately $113 million invested into resurfacing southern Interior highways and local roads to ensure drivers continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures are available online: https://www.drivebc.ca/