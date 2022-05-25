Killing Cancers with Z-DNA

A small molecule induces Z-DNA formation in tumors to activate an inflammatory cell-death pathway that is expressed in the cells supporting growth of the cancer cell. The resulting response is specific for the mutant proteins expressed by cancer cells.

The flip to Z-DNA caused by the drug activates Z-DNA binding protein 1 (ZBP1). The inflammatory cell death induced then fires up the immune system to specifically attack the tumor cell. The pathway is expressed within the tumor but not normal cells.