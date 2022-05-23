Primeview Global Partners with West Cal Technologies for Display Distribution

Primeview Partnership Spotlight

New Distribution Service Brings LCD and LED Displays to the West Coast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a leading developer of enterprise display technology, has signed West Cal Technologies as a manufacturer’s sales representative to offer enhanced services to customers on the West Coast.

“Thanks to West Cal Technologies, our customers along the Pacific can have the same access to Primeview products and expertise as those on the other side of the country,” said Michael Green, Chief Revenue Officer of Primeview Global.

Primeview Global has experienced continued growth in the sales of its premium LCD and LED displays, particularly its FusionMAX™ series of LED displays. Its products are a familiar sight behind television newscasters, in corporate boardrooms and command-and-control centers, and in public sports arenas and entertainment venues.

West Cal Technologies specializes in the sales, engineering, installation, and support of high-end audio/video infrastructure systems across California, Nevada, and Hawaii. This focus allows them to tailor their services to the unique needs of the region, such as local microclimates and protection against seismic activity.

“Both our companies serve the same kinds of demanding professionals, which makes us especially compatible,” said Robert Henke, Partner of West Cal Technologies. “Now we can offer our customers a one-stop shop for all aspects of the technology, from the infrastructure to the displays themselves.”

Customers in the region can contact West Cal Technologies to inquire about the full line of Primeview Global display products.

About Primeview Global

Founded in 1997, Primeview Global manufactures and delivers advanced display solutions, with a focus on premium LCD and LED displays for the world’s most demanding enterprise customers. Primeview Global maintains a complete supply chain, from ISO-certified production lines to installation and service, allowing it to ensure the highest quality-control standards in digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, and weatherproof monitors. Primeview Global’s displays can be found in newsrooms, boardrooms, retail stores, hotels, casinos, museums, and public spaces around the world. Its marquee clients include ESPN, Fox, NBC, the Weather Channel, Microsoft, Citigroup, NASA, and Disney Theme Parks. Primeview Global is a privately held firm based in New York City. Learn more online at: https://www.primeviewglobal.com/

About West Cal Technologies

Established in 1981, West Cal Technologies, a California based sales engineering agency, represents quality manufacturers of communication cabling systems, display solutions and equipment. Responsible for all sales, specification engineering and support. Our product representation extends to California, Nevada and Hawaii. Over the years, the West Cal Team has been committed to providing our clients with quality technical support, a variety of professional services and industry leading products. Visit us at https://www.westcaltech.com