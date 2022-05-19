Institute of the Americas and UC San Diego Co-host Pacific Climate Forum of the Americas June 1-3, 2022
Virtual forum promoting marine biodiversity & climate resilience in the Americas amidst high risk and uncertainty.LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to convene key policymakers, business and civic leaders from Pacific coastal nations of the Americas to learn from leading climate and marine scientists and experts and catalyze discussions on the most pressing environmental issues these countries are facing, the Institute of the Americas, with Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the School of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS) of UC San Diego will host on June 1-3, 2022 a three-day virtual event entitled The Pacific Climate Forum of the Americas: Promoting Marine Biodiversity & Climate Resilience in an Era of High Risk and Uncertainty.
The Pacific Climate Forum, organized in the context of the IX Summit of the Americas that will take place in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 6-10, 2022, is meant to bring attention to climate change and the loss of marine biodiversity and natural capital throughout the Pacific nations in the Western Hemisphere. The need to address these environmental issues is highlighted by the increasing impacts of climate change seen in the region–such as stronger and more frequent hurricanes, harsh droughts, shifts in target species abundance and the high economic and human tolls these events are bringing.
According to the United Nations and the World Meteorological Organization, Latin American countries are undergoing unprecedented pressures from a changing climate, and their economies, including entire water, food and energy systems, are highly vulnerable to further impacts. Importantly, around 27% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean lives in coastal areas, and 6-8% lives in areas that are at high or very high risk of being affected by coastal hazards and sea-level rise.
On Wednesday June 1st, we will feature four thematic scientific briefings with top scientists from Scripps to learn about cutting edge research this leading institution is doing in regards to coastal and marine ecosystems, climate change and resilience.
The second day includes roundtable discussions and keynote addresses regarding marine protected areas and marine ecosystem conservation, as well as the need to foster more regional multilateral cooperation. On the third day, discussions will touch on nature-based solutions to promote coastal resilience, efficient management of water resources, deep decarbonization and the energy transition.
Also confirmed are Richard W. Spinrad, NOAA Administrator; Andrew Griffin, Senior Advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean to the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry; as well as Vice-Ministers from Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and other government representatives from Latin America. Panel discussions will be led by renowned NGOs and scientific institutions that are doing cutting edge research and work on the topics pertaining this forum, such as the Ocean Nexus Center, Environmental Defense Fund-Mexico, The Nature Conservancy, and Scripps scientists Dr. Jennifer Smith and Dr. Brice Semmens, as well as a pre-recorded message from Scripps Director, Margaret Leinen.
All sessions will be live-streamed for the general public, and it is free to attend. Interested parties can see the agenda and register to watch virtually here.
Contact:
Diana Rodriguez, IOA Director of Communications, drodriguez@iamericas.org
Tania Miranda, IOA Director of Policy and Stakeholder Engagement, Environment and Climate Change Program, tmiranda@iamericas.org.
About the organizers
Institute of the Americas
Established in 1981, the Institute of the Americas is an independent, nonpartisan Inter-American institution, co-located on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla, California, devoted to encouraging social and economic reform in the Americas, broadening communication and strengthening political and economic relations between Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Canada.
Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego
Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego is one of the world’s most important centers for global earth science research and education. In its second century of discovery, Scripps scientists work to understand and protect the planet, and investigate our oceans, Earth, and atmosphere to find solutions to our greatest environmental challenges.
School of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS)
The UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS) addresses the crucial societal challenges of the 21st century. The School’s pioneering research builds on internationally recognized expertise of the Americas and Asia, integrates analysis of public policy and markets, and explores global issues of conflict and cooperation.
Diana Rodriguez
Institute of the Americas
drodriguez@iamericas.org