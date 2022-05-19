Softree Technical Systems Announces RoadEng Civil Engineer Version 10
This new version of RoadEng includes 3D functionality and handling of corridor surfaces that will help users to improve their workflows, without adding complexity.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softree Technical Systems, niche developer of civil engineering software for resource and rural infrastructure applications, has deployed a new global release of its RoadEng Civil Engineer software. The new version release focuses on simplifying workflows and improving visualization.
— David Mills, Software Engineer
“We constantly listen to our customers’ support challenges and adapt our software to make it easier to do the projects they are trying to do”, said David Mills, software engineer. “This new version of RoadEng includes 3D functionality and handling of corridor surfaces that will help users to improve their workflows, without adding complexity.”
RoadEng Civil Engineer includes the following improved features:
•3D interactivity & visualization – Users are now able to design and edit directly in the 3D window. Enhancements also include the ability to work with 3D objects & facets, and to set 3D symbols.
•Work with multiple alignments and surfaces – Multiple alignment capabilities have been expanded further, allowing users to create individual surfaces from multiple alignments, or multiple layers within those corridors.
•Hydrology & watershed tools – Users can now automatically define watershed boundaries, streams and ponds; and calculation of a drainage area feeding a specific point.
•Auto-Balance Grading – Users can access a grading option that automatically balances cut-fill for the graded object.
About Softree Technical Systems
Softree Technical Systems Inc (Softree) is an engineering software developer that provides civil engineering design solutions across a variety of industries.
RoadEng is a registered trademarks of Softree Technical Systems Inc. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
