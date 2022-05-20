CELEBRATE NATIONAL PET MONTH WITH PETOI
To celebrate National Pet Month in May, Petoi is offering a special discount to increase “Pet Adoptions." Perfect for families allergic to animals.
We believe robots can fill in the role of being companions to humans.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 20, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petoi, maker of futuristic open-source robotic pets, has launched two small pet robots, Bittle and Nybble, who can be programmed to walk, do tricks, and roll around just like real pets do. To celebrate National Pet Month in May, Petoi is offering a special discount to increase “Pet Adoptions” in the United States. This is the perfect gift for families who have always wanted a pet but may be allergic or don’t have the space to raise a pet.
— Dr. Rongzhong Li
“We believe robots can fill in the role of being companions to humans. Robot pets can be particularly effective as they can re-assemble pet-like behaviors and interactivity. Cute pet-like robots look less intimidating than other forms of robots.” said Petoi’s founder Dr. Rongzhong Li.
The newest addition to the Petoi family is Bittle, a powerful robot dog designed for coding and fun. Bittle operates on OpenCat, an open-source quadrupled robot platform that offers endless programming and customization possibilities. An ideal tool for teaching, researching and learning about STEM and robotics.
Users bring Bittle to life by assembling its puzzle-like frame which is made up of 3D interlocking components, eliminating the need for screws. The bionic construction of legs rather than wheels means that Bittle is able to move more freely over unstructured terrain. With a simple and beautiful design, Bittle can be configured and controlled using Petoi’s official mobile app.
Evolving with an open-source gene, Bittle is built on Petoi’s OpenCat open-source platform which was first launched in 2018 by Petoi’s founder Dr. Rongzhong Li specifically for quadrupled robots. Bittle’s dynamic maneuverability and behaviors are features typically seen on luxury robots, but Petoi’s technology is now making it accessible to more consumers.
With a customized Arduino board coordinating all instinctive and sophisticated movements, users are able to clip various smart sensors onto Bittle or mount a Raspberry Pi or other AI chips through wired/wireless connections to inject perception and artificial intelligence capabilities. In addition to having an adorable robot dog as your companion, a real pet may find a robot dog as a companion.
Petoi is offering a 7% additional discount in honor of National Pet Month till May 31st, 2022. Interested buyers can purchase Bittle robot dog starting at $278 and Nybble robot cat starting at $231 on petoi.com with coupon code “PETMONTH”. Journalists interested in a review sample, and want more information please contact Gina Boubel at gina@Charmed.Media.
About Petoi LLC:
Petoi started as OpenCat, the founder Rongzhong Li's viral robotic pet project in 2016. The project eventually had a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in 2018 and fulfilled the Nybble robot cat product delivery in 2019. Petoi is the maker of futuristic robotic pets and the developer of OpenCat, the open-source quadruped robot platform. Its mission is to bring sophisticated, affordable, and cute robotic pets from fiction to reality.
