Missouri health leaders announce plan to eliminate hepatitis C among residents

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – The State’s first-ever hepatitis C elimination plan, Show Me the Cure, will improve access to equitable testing and patient-centered treatment services to combat the hepatitis C virus (HCV). The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis is working to eliminate hepatitis C in Missouri by ensuring universal testing, improving health care outcomes for people living with hepatitis C and preventing new infections.

The plan was announced at an event today in Jefferson City alongside public health stakeholders and planning collaborators. The hepatitis C virus is one of the most significant health problems affecting the liver. More than half of the individuals diagnosed with HCV will develop chronic infection, while the other half may experience acute infection that may spontaneously clear.

“With an estimated 2.4 million Americans living with hepatitis C, it is important that Missourians have access to services for testing and treatment,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director of DHSS. “With the establishment of the Missouri Hepatitis C Elimination Planning Committee and Show Me the Cure plan, DHSS can assist with the resources and tools Missourians need to better understand hepatitis C. We will use this plan to increase prevention, testing and treatment services through policy development and advocacy efforts.”

The Show Me the Cure plan focuses on access to services, provider development, education, collaboration and awareness, surveillance, and policy and advocacy.

“Missouri’s hepatitis C plan provides a roadmap for the state to use to eliminate hepatitis C. This plan was developed in collaboration with diverse partners from across the state, which was essential for ensuring that the needs of Missourians were addressed in the plan,” said Alicia Jenkins, Chief, DHSS Bureau of HIV, STD, and Hepatitis.

Access to Services

Increase the proportion of people who are tested and aware of their hepatitis C status.

Develop linkage to care for confirmatory testing and treatment.

Provider Development

Increase the number of health care providers who are trained to identify, diagnose and treat people with hepatitis C.

Education, Collaboration and Awareness

Increase awareness of testing and treatment for people living with hepatitis C.

Educate Missourians on health equity, stigma and cultural humility regarding hepatitis C.

Surveillance

Evaluate the current hepatitis C surveillance system.

Improve the quality and completeness of hepatitis C data, including improved demographics and risk factor data reporting.

Routinely analyze, disseminate findings and utilize hepatitis C data to develop and improve testing and linkage to care programs.

Identify data resources and collaborate with other organizations to compile information regarding HCV populations.

Policy and Advocacy

Increase awareness of services for patients, and increase opportunities for advocacy.

Increase awareness regarding policies and laws that create barriers to hepatitis C testing and treatment.

Encourage and promote hepatitis C universal screening in primary care and other settings that provide services to those at highest risk.

The plan was developed in collaboration with MO HealthNet, Missouri Department of Corrections, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Hep C Alliance, Missouri Telehealth Network & Show-Me ECHO, St. Louis County Department of Public Health, City of St. Louis Department of Health, AIDS Project of the Ozarks, Missouri Primary Care Association, Swope Health, Washington University – Project ARK, KC Care Health Center, Clay County Public Health Center, CoxHealth, Missouri Rural Health Association and AbbVie.

The Show Me the Cure plan and more information about hepatitis C can be found by visiting Health.Mo.Gov/MoHepC.

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo.