Image One Facility Solutions Franchise Opening in Houston Area, Awarded to Retired Veteran
Kevin Kahn, franchise owner with Image One and recipient of the company's veteran franchise giveaway.
U.S. Army veteran will bring military leadership skills to the northwest suburbs of Houston with the new commercial cleaning franchise locationROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One Facility Solutions, a top commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability, has announced the opening of a new franchise location which was awarded to a military veteran following Image One’s Second Annual Veteran’s and First Responder’s Award.
Kevin Kahn served 20 years in the United States Army and ended with the rank of sergeant. During his time in the military, he was a petroleum supply specialist and did two tours in Iraq. Kahn’s ambitions turned towards serving closer to his community, which led him to becoming a business owner. As the winner of Image One’s award, his franchise fees were waived, and he’ll be able to hit the ground running as the franchise owner of Image One of Montgomery County.
“I believe my two decades of military experience will help give me an edge on the competition,'' said Kahn. “I’m honored that Image One selected me as the winner of their veteran’s award. I hope to positively impact my community by giving them the commercial cleaning service they deserve.”
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to further expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including in Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and now the Houston area.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
“Kevin has shown dedication to the tasks that are in front of him, and doesn’t let obstacles get the better of him,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “We thank Kevin for serving this country, and I look forward to seeing him grow his franchise location in Montgomery County, Texas.”
The territory will include towns north and northwest of the Houston metropolitan area, including Magnolia, Conroe, The Woodlands, Montgomery, and the surrounding area within Montgomery County. To further his involvement in the community, Kahn will become a member of the local Chamber of Commerce. Additionally in his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, spending time with family, and doing a variety of fun activities with his daughter.
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from approximately $43,000 to $91,000. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry.
For information on the franchise, visit https://www.imageoneusa.com/our-locations/montgomery-county/.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and now the Houston area. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, https://imageonefranchise.com/.
For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
