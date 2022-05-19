The RPA Initiative Welcomes Sidney Madison Prescott, Global Head of Intelligent Automation, Spotify to Board of Advisors
Schar School at George Mason University in Virginia
The Robotics Process Automation Initiative at GMU Welcomes Sidney Madison Prescott, Global Head of Intelligent Automation at Spotify to its Board of AdvisorsARLINGTON, VIRGINA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sidney Madison Prescott, global head of intelligent automation at Spotify, keynote speaker, author, and robotics evangelist specializing in the creation of Robotic Process Automation Centers of Excellence for Fortune 250 companies, has joined The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Initiative’s Board of Advisors at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
Ms. Prescott joins other leaders of the RPA community to educate and accelerate the adoption of RPA in the public sector on the Board of Advisors:
Gerard Badorrek – Ex-CFO at General Services Administration (GSA) and sponsor of the Federal RPA Community of Practice which now includes countless federal department and agencies. He has been the leader of RPA at the federal level.
Jim Walker, Senior Vice President of the Public Sector at Roboyo, and the former CTO and CMO at UiPath Public Sector. Jim has deep reach into the RPA private and public sector community.
Anthony Fung, VP of Intelligent Automation at Impact Makers, and a RPA practitioner at the state, local, and academic levels. He is the former Deputy Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Ian Barkin - Co-author of the global sensation "Intelligent Automation” book, serial entrepreneur, and RPA educator.
Bobby Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer of UiPath, the fastest growing enterprise software company in history and a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI.
"We are delighted to have Sidney with her outstanding accomplishments, joining the RPA Initiative on the Board of Advisors," said Dr. David K. Rehr, Director of the Center for Civic Engagement and Co-founder of the Initiative. He continued “Sidney brings such vast experience and insight which will further the Board in attaining its mission."
In August 2021, Sidney received her Master of MBA as a part of the country’s first Executive Women’s MBA cohort at Brenau University. Sidney is currently pursuing her third degree of her academic career, a Master of Science in Legal Studies at Cornell Law School.
In addition to her enterprise technology expertise, Sidney is an Executive Board Member for three global non-profit organizations where she contributes automation insights to enhance overall program objectives. Recently Sidney was elected to join the board of the Habitat for Humanity, New York City Young Professionals organization.
“ I am truly humbled by the request, and I look forward to being a part of this prestigious initiative at George Mason University. As an early adopter of robotic process automation, it is thrilling to have an opportunity to analyze RPA utilization across the public sector", said Sidney.
"Sidney not only brings great practical intelligent automation experience, but continually demonstrates a passion for education to improve institutions and allow people to focus on meaningful work” said Dorin Munteanu, Co-founder of the RPA Initiative.
Sidney is based in New York City.
