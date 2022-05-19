HARRIS JOINS WILLISTON ASSET MANAGEMENT AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Martyn Harris, Business Development Manager, Williston Asset Management

Joins team of asset management professionals as Business Development Manager for used machinery sales

I’m happy to have joined Williston Asset Management and look forward to helping our customers get the highest value from the disposition of their unused industrial assets.” — Martyn Harris

WORCESTER, MA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williston Asset Management, a group of appraisers, auctioneers, engineers and logistic experts specializing in on-site/online auctions, appraisals, liquidations, repossessions and other forms of asset management, recently announced that Martyn Harris has joined its team of asset management professionals as Business Development Manager. Harris is based in the company’s Monks Corner, South Carolina offices.

With nearly 25 years of experience in international business and sales and operations management, Harris brings a global perspective to meeting the asset-based needs of customers, along with leadership skills to further the growth of Williston Asset Management in worldwide used equipment markets.

Harris has a demonstrated history of working in the medical, automotive, packaging and consumer goods manufacturing sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in polymer/plastics engineering from London Metropolitan University and an MBA from De Montfort University. He also holds the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

“Martyn will help manufacturers looking for a holistic approach to the management of industrial equipment assets, including strategies to turn unused assets into cash, replacement of older assets and business liquidations,” said Nate Smith, one of the owners of Williston Asset Management. “Having served in operations management at several large firms such as Rain Bird Corporation, Precision Valve Corporation and Bespak, he understands the customers’ need to maximize the value of idle assets when it is time for them to exit operation.”

“I’m happy to have joined Williston Asset Management and look forward to helping our customers get the highest value from the disposition of their unused industrial assets,” said Harris. “Whatever the structure of the liquidation process, my goal is to help customers maximize the value of our services.”

WILLISTON ASSET MANAGEMENT is a group of appraisers, auctioneers, engineers and logistics experts. The organization specializes in on-site/online auctions, professional evidence-based appraisals, liquidations, repossession and multiple tiers of asset management. Williston’s diverse portfolio of experience includes virtually every industry including metalworking, fabrication, printing, paper, power, plastics, rubber, wood working, aerospace, jewelry, food processing, textile, construction and more. Williston Asset Management is a member of the Association of Machinery and Equipment Appraisers (AMEA) and a company under the Absolute Machinery Group umbrella.