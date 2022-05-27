Afghanistan combat veteran Bree Jaxson heats up the summer scene with her latest single, "Way Back"
Bree Jaxson releases her fun and flirty, single, “Way Back."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteen-year combat Air Force war veteran Bree Jaxson releases a fun and alluring summer track, "Way Back." The energetic tune infuses sunshine vibes packed with upbeat melodies sure to have listeners singing and dancing along.
"Way Back" takes listeners on a journey fit for a fun-filled holiday weekend. Fun, flirty, and sexy, the track fills the air with infectious beats paired with thoughts of golden sun rays and seasonal beach vibes. Bree states, "I want to show that this song is different from my others. It's fun, flirty, sexy, and is the perfect song going into the summer." "Way Back" has a catchy and uplifting melody for those who want to be immersed in positivity and dance into the warm summer sunsets.
Known for her country beats and boundless passion for music, Bree Jaxson's music is immersed with intricate sounds. She released her first single, "Kryptonite," in 2018 and in 2021, set the music scene on fire with three new releases, "Make Me Hate You," "Country Heart City Roots," and "Giving In." She believes music is an outlet for expression and creativity and uses music as a vessel of optimism, positive outlooks, and endless storytelling. Her tremendous creativity and songwriting skills have positioned her to reach unlimited heights and be a force in the recording industry.
About Bree Jaxson
Bree Jaxson is currently deployed to the United States Mexican border with the United States Air Force. While at the border, she continues to make music while serving her country. She started her music journey at a young age pursuing performing arts in High School. Afterward, Bree decided music was her dream and set her sights on the country music scene. "Way Back" is her latest single, and her upcoming EP will encompass previously released songs and four new songs.
