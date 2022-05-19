Parallel Flight Technologies adds Greg Wyght to Advisory Board to oversee Regulatory Affairs, Safety and Quality
Greg Wyght to lead PFT's efforts on global safety, quality, and security management initiatives.
I am excited to join an industry leader like Parallel Technologies. Their innovative spirit, and culture of safety, quality and integrity, has created a team that I look forward to collaborating with.”LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Flight Technologies, a leader in autonomous heavy-lift drone technology, today announced the expansion of its advisory board with the addition of Greg Wyght, a seasoned executive from the aviation industry.
Greg Wyght joins Parallel Flight’s advisory board to lead efforts on the company’s global safety, quality, and security management initiatives. Following a nearly 30 year career with CHC Helicopters, where Greg was the Vice President, Safety and Quality, he then joined Custom Helicopters as Executive Vice President of Operations, and now holds title as Senior Vice President, Aviation for Marsh Canada Limited. A respected leader in the field, he is recipient of the “Salute to Excellence'' in safety from the Helicopter Association International for contribution to industry safety, as well as the Agar Stringer award from the Helicopter Association of Canada for contribution to helicopter safety in Canada. Further, Greg led the team that was awarded Transport Canada’s Aviation Safety Award, and the BC Aviation Safety Council’s Back and Barrington Award for contribution to aviation safety in Canada and British Columbia, respectively. Greg’s aviation career started as a bench and airframe mechanic and after attaining his fixed wing and helicopter license, flew over 4,400 flight hours in both single and twin engine helicopters.
"I am excited to join the Advisory Board of an industry leader like Parallel Technologies. Their innovative spirit, and their culture of safety, quality and integrity, has created a team that I look forward to collaborating with”, says Greg Wyght.
“We are delighted to welcome Greg to PFT’s Advisory Board,” adds Joshua Resnick, CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. “His depth and breadth of knowledge in aviation safety and regulation will be incredibly valuable to PFT as we accelerate and prepare for commercialization in the coming months.”
Parallel Flight Technologies has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables autonomous vertical lift, and allows aircraft to fly with a heavy payload exponentially longer than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.
