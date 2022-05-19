Submit Release
Committee Advances Beach Bills to Centralize and Create Uniformity Within Historic Preservation Programs

Trenton – The Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee today advanced two bills sponsored by Committee Chair Senator James Beach to conveniently identify historic sites and establish a website for the New Jersey program on historical and cultural roadside markers.

 

The first bill, S-1996, would direct the Commissioner of Transportation to develop a common design for roadway signs that locate historical districts or sites. Under the bill, the roadway signs would include an identifiable historic symbol to indicate a historic time period, event, or war that relates to the historic site or historic district.

 

“After the effects of the pandemic on the tourism industry, these bills would assist in the recovery of this sector,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “These bills would help residents and visitors to the state locate historic sites, promote historical tourism and better inform people of New Jersey’s rich history.”

 

The second bill, S-2276, would require the Division of Travel and Tourism to develop and maintain a website of New Jersey’s cultural roadside markers, historical sites and districts. The information on the website would be formatted to be searchable and available as a list, and as an interactive map.

 

The bills were both released by committee by a vote of 5-0.

