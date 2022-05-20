Lucid Communications is pleased to announce that Naomi Dolan is stepping into the role of Account Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating our twentieth year in business, Lucid Communications full-service and no-nonsense boutique Public Relations agency specializes in catapulting sustainably-driven brands' success in both US and Canadian markets. As a results-driven team, we're constantly evolving and adapting to new technologies and methodologies to keep our clients top-of-mind and relevant in a rapidly changing industry. After being Lucid's lead copywriter and editor for the past year, Naomi is thrilled to transition into her new role, where she will fuse creativity with business. Naomi is passionate about establishing client relationships and developing a personalized approach to align their vision and goals with Lucid's network, from major fashion labels, indie beauty collections, and health & wellness brands to holistic nutritionists.
With a Communications BA, background in fashion, vast experience in customer service, and a Lagree West instructor, Naomi is a natural fit within Lucid's niche in the industry, working with sustainable and conscious lifestyle brands. With her knack for monitoring and testing wellness trends and products, Naomi's genuine curiosity in the industry inspires her work to be engaging, thoughtful, and cutting-edge.
Lucid Communications is a full-service and no-nonsense boutique Public Relations agency with a small team of results-driven, senior PR executives specialized in aligning modern lifestyle brands with influential audiences and journalists. For over 20 years, Lucid has carved out a niche in the industry, becoming the agency of choice for sustainable and conscious lifestyle brands looking for editorial coverage in both the U.S. and Canada.
Lucid has developed a unique PR formula for emerging and established fashion, beauty, health & wellness, and lifestyle brands to grow their business by generating credibility and buzz through high-profile media exposure, propelling new product and brand launches, and creating thought leadership campaigns to position clients as experts in their field.
Lucid has become a disruptor in the industry by approaching public relations in this manner, enticing our clients to leave the big box Toronto, LA and NYC PR firms while gaining more coverage and attention at a fraction of the cost for brands such as Province Apothecary, B Yoga and Halfmoon, Empress 1908 Gin, Flax Home and more!
For more information on Lucid, our clients and services please contact: michelle@lucidcommunications.ca, or call 323.348.6412
Michelle Calvert
