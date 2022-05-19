Armada Power Launches Cellular Water Heater Controller
Armada Power, an energy technology company, releases a dual-network cellular plus Wi-Fi Grid Optimizer family of water heater controllers.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armada Power, an Ohio-based energy technology company that empowers utilities to engage their customers’ electric water heaters as energy storage and grid resilience resource without compromising the availability of hot water, has announced its launch of a cellular-enabled device for electric water heater control.
The new, dual-network device has been certified to cellular Cat M1 standards on the Verizon Network at launch with the ability to extend service to multiple carriers and private networks. In addition, the device provides the same Wi-Fi network support and enables options to network in-range Wi-Fi only controllers and provide a secure, utility-managed takeout point, reducing connectivity charges and operating costs. The device is also capable of aggregating third-party Wi-Fi devices to support a wider arrangement of utility energy efficiency and demand response platforms.
The controller augments the company’s lineup of Grid Optimizers, a patented solution that when installed on an electric water heater and paired with Armada Power’s cyber-secure, enterprise software platform effectively converts electric-resistive water heaters into low-cost, rapid-response energy storage assets. The controllers’ two sensors ensure hot water availability and allow the system to rapidly detect leaks, burned-out elements, and other tank anomalies.
Armada Power is deployed across the U.S. and Canada. Designed to solve the grid’s most pressing concerns, the cellular Grid Optimizer is five times more cost-effective than batteries for host grid applications. Its contributions support demand response, thermal energy storage, energy arbitrage, renewables integration, time-of-use optimization, fast frequency regulation, cold load pickup support, and droop control.
“Utilities see this new option as having real and immediate value. The ability to group devices within range in a multifamily community, for example, supports a flexible, fast, and secure deployment option. And a device built on Cat M1 standards ensures decades of future support,” said Paul Lekan, Armada Power’s Sales Manager. “If you are struggling to engage in cost-effective, behind-the-meter programs, this new product is an absolute game-changer.”
About Armada Power: Armada Power is a technology and software company that incorporates behind-the-meter, thermal storage technology into a secure platform that allows for millisecond grid response for demand, circuit, voltage, and load controls. Armada Power avoids high-carbon generation sources in real time by soaking up excess renewable energy on the grid, effectively transforming the second largest residential energy load device into a zero-carbon storage asset.
For more information on Armada Power contact Paul Lekan at info@armadapower.com.
