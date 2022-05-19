Submit Release
DHEC Proudly Applauds Dr. Brannon Traxler’s Recognition by The State for “20 Under 40” List

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
May 19, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), has been named “20 Under 40” by The State newspaper. This annual list of South Carolinians under the age 40 is compiled by the news outlet to recognize “a group of young adults dedicated to making our region and state better than ever.”

Dr. Traxler was selected along with 19 other peers, including public defenders and attorneys, educators, youth advocates, and healthcare workers.

Dr Brannon Traxler

 

“We're very pleased The State has chosen to spotlight Dr. Traxler for her service to DHEC and the people of South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “Her commitment to the health and well-being of every South Carolinian reflects the core values of DHEC and its employees across the state. Her passion for helping others was prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her leadership and expertise have no doubt helped save the lives of many of our fellow South Carolinians. She is very deserving of this recognition in our great state."

Dr. Traxler is a resident of Greenville, where she lives with her husband and daughter. She worked as a surgeon in private practice before changing her specialty focus to public health. She’s Board certified in general surgery and fellowship-trained in breast cancer surgery and began her career with DHEC as a public health physician in 2018. Read her full award recognition entry in a paper or online copy from The State.

###

