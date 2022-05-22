Submit Release
New Zoom Filter Adds Pants When Remote Workers Forget To Wear Them

This software has remote workers covered to avoid a workplace disaster

10% of you reading this are currently pantsless.”
— Everything Is Hacked
CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote workers can now take their work calls in comfort, knowing that this video filter is watching out to keep their lower halves presentable.

YouTube channel Everything Is Hacked has created a plugin that can be used in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or other teleconferencing applications to blur out unclothed legs or add on configurable pants. Using machine learning and some custom Python code, the filter tracks the user's body position and safely covers up anything it finds below the belt.

The filter also works on video recordings, so users can right the wrongs of the past, or give their favorite music video a creative wardrobe change.

Everything Is Hacked has made the code available on GitHub, so techies with a little knowledge of Python programming can further customize their pants or create their own brand new filters.

Fletcher Heisler
Everything Is Hacked
