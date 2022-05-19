Pennsylvanians Reminded to Supply Kindness to Others, Self on 1-4-3 Day, May 23, 2022

Fourth annual holiday inspired by native son Fred Rogers

Governor Tom Wolf has called upon Pennsylvanians to once again share in acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania on May 23, 2022.

This is the fourth year for 1-4-3 Day, which was established in honor of Pennsylvania’s native son, Fred Rogers, who regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying I-Love-You throughout his life and on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word – 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143rdday of the year.

“The past three years, Pennsylvanians have shown that kindness is part of their very core,” said Gov. Wolf. “We have continued to carry out the legacy of Fred Rogers through simple good deeds and kind words to our neighbors, friends, family, teachers, first responders, and strangers. It is an honor to be part of a commonwealth that values treating others with kindness.”

This year, Pennsylvanians are reminded that 1-4-3 Day is also a day to show kindness to oneself. These acts of kindness can be treating yourself to dessert, spending time with loved ones, declining a social invitation, going for a walk, of even just taking a few minutes to yourself.

“1-4-3 Day means you, too,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “When we show kindness to ourselves, it is easier to be kind toward others. So, please, enjoy a guilt-free day of small indulgences, positive self-talk, and ‘me-time’ on May 23.”

As in past years, the commonwealth’s website will be home to a “Kindness Generator” at pa.gov/143-day, to provide inspiration for the day, and a “Kindness Tracker” will tally all the good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day. Residents are also urged to use #143DayInPA on social media to share and help spread the movement.

For more of an opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Fred Rogers, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office invites travelers to experience the Fred Rogers Trail, at visitPA.com/fredrogers, which includes stops in his hometown of Latrobe, and Pittsburgh, where he filmed his iconic television show.

