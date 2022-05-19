NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our crime laboratories in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

VACANCIES IN FORENSIC BIOLOGY (DNA), CODIS (DNA DATABASING), FORENSIC CHEMISTRY, AND TOXICOLOGY

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry. A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college

coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

For Additional Information: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers or the TBI Jobs Website at www.TBIJobs.com. These positions will be posted under job ID 31700 from May 19, 2022, through June 8, 2022.