Dee Shaffer’s “Little Andrew Wanted to Play” is a compelling story of a child who loves playing with his friends

Little Andrew Wanted To Play

Author, Dee Shaffer

“Little Andrew Wanted to Play” from Book Vine Press author Dee Shaffer is a fun-to-read storybook for children that teaches them how to socialize.

It is my heartfelt desire to produce unique and meaningful ideas in either fiction or non-fiction format to help my readers see things at deeper levels and to equip them with wisdom and insight.”
— Dee Shaffer
PALATINE, IL, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Little Andrew Wanted to Play”: a fascinating children’s book that is written not only to teach children how to socialize and make friends but also to learn the sounds of the different animals. “Little Andrew Wanted to Play” is the creation of published author Dee Shaffer, a healthcare executive who has an interest in exercising, hiking, and mountains. She also has ten published books.

Dee Shaffer writes, “First and foremost, I want to thank you for reading my books. I appreciate your interest in my writings! It is my heartfelt desire to produce unique and meaningful ideas in either fiction or non-fiction format to help my readers see things at deeper levels and to equip them with wisdom and insight. Most of my books have either bold or subtle spiritual tones woven through the message and hopefully will reach you in profound and inspiring ways and lead you to God’s truth.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Shaffer’s new book is perfect for all children. It is filled not only with the moral lesson but also with fun.

About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

