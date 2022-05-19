Live at the Library to Feature Annie Leibovitz, Sean Doolittle of Washington Nationals in June

The Library of Congress continues its new Thursday evening series Live at the Library featuring special conversations with photographer Annie Leibovitz, baseball player and bookstore fan Sean Doolittle and more in June.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.