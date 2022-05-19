Singleton Partnering with Literacy NJ for Community Service Project in Riverside

(MOORESTOWN) – In honor of June being National Immigrant Heritage Month, Senator Troy Singleton is planning a community service project in partnership with Riverside Township and with Literacy NJ to help their “English as a Second Language” students practice the English language. The “Serve with Senator Singleton event” will take place on Saturday June 11 from 10am to 12pm at Spring Garden Park in Riverside.

The Senator and volunteers will help beautify the park, performing such tasks as cleaning up the park, mulching and planting, while also practicing conversational English with the Literacy NJ students. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here: https://www.troysingleton.com/serve_with_senator_singleton_and_literacy_nj_to_clean_up_a_riverside_park

“With June being National Immigrant Heritage Month, there is no better time to acknowledge the diverse immigrant groups that contribute to our state’s history and culture,” said Senator Singleton. “It is also a great opportunity to partner with our friends at Literacy NJ to help their students further master the English language. We hope others will join us as we work together to not only help these students with their fluency, but to clean-up this beloved park in Riverside, as well.”

Literacy New Jersey is an organization that helps adults have the opportunity to read, write, and communicate effectively. Literacy New Jersey provides free instruction to adults who need help with reading, writing, math and speaking English. Trained volunteer tutors work with adults to help them improve their language and literacy skills so they can reach their life goals.

Each month, Senator Singleton crowd-sources a team of volunteers to help with a particular community service project. This event will be the Senator’s 42nd “Serve with Senator Singleton” event since becoming State Senator in 2018. Previous volunteer efforts include: indoor and outdoor clean-up days, animal welfare projects, clothing and supply drives, painting projects, and community event set-up and staffing. To date, more than 1,600 hours have been donated by volunteers to local community service projects.

“I am guided by the idea that service is the rent we pay for living on this earth. These monthly community service events have been a priority for since becoming State Senator and they will continue to be. They have brought together people of different backgrounds, ages, and perspectives for a common purpose – to be of service to their community,” said Singleton.