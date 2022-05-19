M Mountain Capital recapitalizes Victor Technology
M Mountain Capital recapitalized Victor Technology, which manufactures, sources, and distributes branded and private label workplace and classroom products.BOLINGBROOK, IL, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M Mountain Capital (“M Mountain”) and its affiliates are pleased to announce, in partnership with senior management, the acquisition of Victor Technology, LLC (“Victor” or the “Company”). The transaction closed on December 3, 2021.
Victor manufactures, sources, and distributes branded and private label workplace and classroom products, including standing desks, calculators, organizers, desk accessories, paper clips, and clipboards. In addition to its Victor products, Victor owns the Officemate brand as well as distribution rights to Sharp calculators in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. The Company’s broad product portfolio consists of more than 1,200 SKUs that are sold through major U.S. retailers, office product distributors, and e-commerce companies.
The Company will continue to be led by Jordan Feiger, CEO, and John Ringlein, President, both of whom retained a significant equity stake in the business, will serve on the Board of Directors, and continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the Company.
“We are excited to be partnering with Jordan, John, and the rest of the talented Victor team,” said PJ Smith, Managing Partner at M Mountain. “Victor is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the new hybrid working environment, accessing both large corporate customers that sell into commercial offices and consumers in need of supplies for their home offices. The Company’s brand portfolio, broad channel presence, long-term customer relationships, U.S. manufacturing, and international sourcing capabilities combine to create a large, diversified business in a highly fragmented, multi-billion-dollar global market.”
“John and I believe we found a partner that will fully support us through our Company’s next stage of growth,” said Mr. Feiger. “The expertise and resources that M Mountain brings to the table will help us optimize our operations, expand our product portfolio and distribution, and execute on strategic add-on acquisitions.”
Victor, headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL, is a celebrated brand in the office products industry for more than 100 years. Victor represents M Mountain’s first platform investment.
M Mountain Capital is a private equity firm based in Southport, CT making control investments in dynamic, growing, well-managed business services, industrial services, niche manufacturing, and healthcare companies based in North America. Backed by four well-capitalized family offices, M Mountain seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between $2 and $20 million. M Mountain has an additional office in Monterrey, Mexico. Until a recent rebranding, M Mountain was known as EFC² Capital.
