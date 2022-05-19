Press Releases

05/19/2022

City of Hartford And DPH Recognize Hepatitis Awareness Month With Statewide Testing Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 16, 2022

CONTACT: Mikayla Iacovelli, Communications Specialist

HARTFORD, Conn. —The Viral Hepatitis Program within the Connecticut Department of Public Health is hosting a statewide testing event in honor of Hepatitis Awareness Month.

Collaborating with the City of Hartford and the Ryan White Part A programs, the events takes place on Thursday, May 19, throughout the state, with free testing that can have results ready in only 20 minutes. For a list of Connecticut Community Health Centers providing Hepatitis C treatment, residents can use this link from our End the Syndemic CT website: HCV Treatment Providers. There also are additional resources on this site including doctors who specialize in hepatitis C who can help answer questions.

According to the CDC foundation, the month of May is designated as Hepatitis Awareness Month in the United States, and May 19 is Hepatitis Testing Day. Hepatitis Awareness Month activities help improve everyone’s understanding of viral hepatitis transmission and risk factors and decrease social stigma against viral hepatitis.

The greatest motivation behind this event is not only to raise awareness, but also to help decrease the stigma of this disease. By having access to tests, as well as the increased knowledge and awareness of hepatitis C, treatment is made more accessible across the state. If untreated, hepatitis C can cause serious liver disease.