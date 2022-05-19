Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,376 in the last 365 days.

City of Hartford And DPH Recognize Hepatitis Awareness Month With Statewide Testing Event

Press Releases

05/19/2022

City of Hartford And DPH Recognize Hepatitis Awareness Month With Statewide Testing Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 16, 2022 

CONTACT: Mikayla Iacovelli, Communications Specialist 

HARTFORD, Conn. —The Viral Hepatitis Program within the Connecticut Department of Public Health is hosting a statewide testing event in honor of Hepatitis Awareness Month

Collaborating with the City of Hartford and the Ryan White Part A programs, the events takes place on Thursday, May 19, throughout the state, with free testing that can have results ready in only 20 minutes. For a list of Connecticut Community Health Centers providing Hepatitis C treatment, residents can use this link from our End the Syndemic CT website: HCV Treatment Providers. There also are additional resources on this site including doctors who specialize in hepatitis C who can help answer questions.

According to the CDC foundation, the month of May is designated as Hepatitis Awareness Month in the United States, and May 19 is Hepatitis Testing Day. Hepatitis Awareness Month activities help improve everyone’s understanding of viral hepatitis transmission and risk factors and decrease social stigma against viral hepatitis.

The greatest motivation behind this event is not only to raise awareness, but also to help decrease the stigma of this disease. By having access to tests, as well as the increased knowledge and awareness of hepatitis C, treatment is made more accessible across the state. If untreated, hepatitis C can cause serious liver disease. 

“Providing proper access to care, as well as adequate testing, is vital to decreasing the stigma that surrounds hepatitis C, and many other similar diseases,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The Department of Public Health and our partners throughout Greater Hartford have made great strides to make care, testing, and treatment available to all who may need it. Hepatitis C is a curable but often silent disease until it is far advanced. With May being designated Hepatitis Awareness month, we are able to test and identify infected persons so that they can get on the road to achieve cure before having to endure more serious consequences of long-term infection.” 


You just read:

City of Hartford And DPH Recognize Hepatitis Awareness Month With Statewide Testing Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.