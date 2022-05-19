ATX Recognizes Digicomm International as 2021 Partner of the Year
Stocking distributor is honored for standout contribution to ATX’s industry leadership in outside plant technologySAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, presented Partner of the Year honors to Digicomm International, a leading distributor of broadband products for the cable television industry, at the company’s recent Global Sales Summit in San Diego. ATX’s executive leadership team reserves the annual recognition for the partner making the most outstanding contributions to the company’s overall success.
“One of the fastest-growing outside plant technology suppliers in the cable network industry, ATX relies on all of our strategic partners to assist us in meeting unprecedented demand for access network and media distribution solutions,” said Jess Zelaya, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at ATX. “Digicomm in particular has been a standout contributor and enabler of the successful launch and distribution of ATX’s GigaXtend HFC amplifiers, the only authorized Cisco GainMaker-compatible amps on the market.”
ATX and Digicomm significantly expanded their long-term relationship beyond ATX’s RF management and media gateway products in July of 2020, when Digicomm, a familiar and longtime stocking distributor of Cisco GainMaker® products, signed on to distribute the ATX GigaXtend™ GMC Series of HFC amplifiers, including the 1.2GHz Line Extender and System Amplifier products, as well as ATX’s GigaXtend XS family of 2GHz taps and passives. The partnership was further strengthened in September of 2021 with the addition of ATX’s GigaXtend SG Series of 1.25GHz hardline taps and passives, as well as 1GHz- or 1.2GHz-compatible mid- or high-split amplifier upgrade kits, to the agreement.
“Our partnership with ATX has been a major success by all measures” said Rob Donziger, President and CEO of Digicomm International. “In a business environment plagued by a global pandemic and unprecedented supply chain challenges, ATX and Digicomm have not missed a beat in assisting our cable operator customers in keeping up with customer demand through the seamless and timely delivery of components essential to the evolution of their HFC networks. I am proud to accept this recognition on behalf of the entire Digicomm team.”
ATX hosted its annual Global Sales Summit in person for the first time since 2019. The event, which included partners and customers from around the world, also featured the inaugural meeting of the company’s customer advisory board. The ATX Customer Advisory Board (ACAB) includes representatives from MSOs of all sizes and regions of the world. It was formed to ensure that ATX and its MSO customers are in lockstep alignment in regard to access network technologies, architectures and future network evolution strategies. The ACAB, which meets twice yearly, is a critical component of ATX’s efforts to simplify and streamline the migration to HFC equipment supporting frequencies of 1.8GHz.
