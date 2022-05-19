Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,362 in the last 365 days.

Phthalates in Cosmetics

Nail Polish
Pure Ice - Spit Fire 991CP       Dora the Explorer Mega Nail Polish Kit - Townley WO90817       Scherer Nail Polish CQ #143 Cabernet Not visible       Rimmel Lycra Wear 10 Days Nail Polish #303 Vintage 732318       In a New York Color Minute 224B 8MBCK       Sally Hansen Diamond Strength #45 Fuchsia 8MSHK       Hard Candy Just Nails (Glitter) 9226       Petites Pink Crush 270 – CQ Not visible       Revlon Nail Enamel Red Hot Tamale 908 Not visible       Maybelline Express Finish Grape Times 608 WF224       Nicole by OPI Razzle Dazzler 09295AAG       Scherer Nail Polish CQ #107 Crystal Clear Not visible       LA Colors Nail Lacquer Red Stilettos CBLQ 389 Not visible       LA Colors Art Deco Polish Silver Glitter CBNA 502 Not visible       LA Colors Nail Hardener-Strengthener 9796       Hot Topic Nail Polish Black Not visible       Hot Topic Nail Polish Green Not visible       Hot Topic Nail Polish Purple Not visible       Hot Topic Nail Polish (Skull) Green Not visible     4,800 Hot Topic Nail Polish (Skull) Black Not visible     4.4 Hot Topic Nail Polish (Skull) Yellow Not visible     4 Simple Pleasures Nail Polish "Peace" (Glitter) Not visible       Simple Pleasures Nail Polish "Love" (Pink) Not visible       WetnWild Wild Shine 410A 918201       Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish Enamel Pinky Glitter 830 Not visible       Sinful Colors Under 18 Not visible       Borghese Nail Lacquer Vernis Botticelli Nude 6KXJKC     3.4 Sally Hansen High Definition 04 (Green) 9MHYK       Cover Girl Boundless Base Coat Nail Color Red Revolution 553 7239HV       Cover Girl Boundless Base Coat Nail Color Gold Rush 415 9139HV       Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Hot Magenta 03 6MTXK       Sally Hansen Salon Lacquer Nail Polish Orange You Cute? 450 8JFDK     6.6 Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Rose-a-go-go 06 AKVDKN       Sally Hansen Diamond Strength 33 Champagne Toast 8M8OK       Avon Nailwear Pro Nail Enamel Polish Midnight Plum VEK19      
Skin Cream and Lotion
Red Velvet Body Lotion - Gift Pack H8920109       Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash with NutrimMoisture 10079PP23S       Eucerin Plus Intensive Repair Hand Crème with Dry Skin Therapy 90125515       Aveeno Active Naturals Daily Moisturizing Lotion 1129LK       Vaseline Sheer Infusion Vitamin Burst Body Lotion 08149UM42       Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Concentrated Cream N9215A       Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin Moisturizer Y225106ZZA       Ponds Dry Skin Cream 08289HU87       Dollar General Guarantee Skin Rescue Moisture Lock Lotion C9A129       Noxzema The Original Deep Cleansing Cream with Eucalyptus Oil Rubbed out       Suave Powder Fresh Body Lotion 10289JU41       Celine Dion Sensational Shimmering Body Lotion 92251       Scentsations by Body Source Cherry Blossom Body Lotion M9290AL18       Walgreens Advanced Care (Fragrance Free) 0401609       Curel Continuous Comfort Original Formula Moisturizer X140106ZZA       Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion, Normal to Dry Skin, Fragrance Free 0118C       Nivea Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturizing Crème 73729160   100   Bath, Body, etc… Organic Soothing Aloe Vera Body Lotion 29473   260   J.R. Watkins Natural Apothecary Hand & Body Lotion 0374579       Jergens Original Scent Cherry-Almond Moisturizer W106125ZZ   110   Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E Skin Therapy Oil Rubbed out       St. Ives Hydrating Vitamin E Advanced Body Moisturizer 09327021103       Vaseline for Men Hand Lotion 05279HU09       Corn Huskers Heavy Duty Oil-Free Hand Treatment Lotion 2969G       Malibu Hemp Moisturizer Body Lotion for Dry Skin 5434       Keri Original Dry Skin Lotion 23654901       Avon Haiku Perfumed Skin Softener MK091       Avon Jet Femme Body Lotion MLP81       Avon Candid Perfumed Skin Softener MAN91       Avon Moisture Therapy Intensive Extra Strength Cream MIV91      
Fragrance
Dove Go Fresh Body Mist 090495U49       Jovan Island Gardenia Cologne Spray 9218   14,000   Love’s Baby Soft Cologne Spray 0906D48       A Little Sexy Body Spray by Parfums de Coeur 09324       Axe Instinct Body Spray 03119KK09       Curve Crush Body Mist 9JA02       Bodycology Sweet Petals Body Mist S9J27AK       Cotton Candy Body Spray Prince Matchabelli 09267       Degree Classic Romance Body Mist 4068       Hannah Montana Cologne Spray 3169Y       Wanna Play Body Spray Parfums de Coeur 09294   3,800   Chantilly - Walmart Gift Pack 090723A   7,300   Tabu - Walmart Gift Pack 090721A   6,200   Heaven Sent - Walmart Gift Pack 090622B   1,300   Navy - Walmart Gift Pack 090722C   40,000   English Leather - Walmart Gift Pack 090721A   3,900   British Sterling - Walmart Gift Pack 090526A   480   Canoe - Walmart Gift Pack 0907248   2,000   English Leather Black - Walmart Gift Pack 0907916       Johnson's Baby Cologne 1919COB128135       Barbasol After Shave Pacific Rush 60161       Aqua Velva Classic Ice Blue R09K174   760   Tattooed by Inky Not visible       BOD Really Ripped Abs 8TZ60   6,200   i Carly 168961B      
Baby Cream and Lotion
Johnson's Baby Lotion 2519T       Dollar General Sleepy Time Baby Lotion 8KF1025       Baby Avalon Organics Protective A,D & E Ointment 6H01       Huggies Naturally Refreshing (Green Tea & Cucumber) Lotion CU6287282       Baby Magic Gentle Baby Lotion 9237       Burt's Bees Baby Bee Buttermilk Lotion 0850801       Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Moisture Cream 0209D       Parent's Choice Baby Lotion 0034311       Johnson's Bedtime Lotion 1759G       Johnson's Head-to-Toe Fragrance Free Baby Lotion 0049LK       Johnson's Shea and Cocoa Butter Baby Cream 0069VB       Susan Brown's Baby Sensitive Baby Lotion-to-powder 10577A       California Baby Calming Everyday Lotion CB9303A2      
Deodorant
Brut 24-Hour Protection deodorant 11029TR53   22   Tom's of Maine Natural Care Lavender Deodorant Stick LD1370       Old Spice High Endurance Deodorant 9307TN       Axe Fresh Action Essence Deodorant 08129UR16       Degree Men Deodorant Silver Ion Intense Sport 11209UR39 2.9     Speed Stick Ocean Surf Deodorant 9270502       Personal Care Clear Stick Deodorant 08123A       Kiss My Face Active Enzyme Lavender Deodorant KO73008B       Dove Powder Invisible Solid 09229UR86       Secret Powder Fresh 9068TN   34  
Hair Products
Biosilk Rock Hard Gelee Firm Hold C8200       Garnier Fructis Style Body Boost Volumizing Gel 48F6030       TRESemmé No Frizz Shine Spray 09308TA20SDSIL2506   22   Suave Professionals Styling Foam Extra Hold 11129KK61   52   Rave 4X Mega Unscented Hair Spray 11199HU63   16   White Rain Unscented Extra Hold Hair Spray 287CP3475403SDSIL15001   61   Short Sexy Hair Quick Change Shaping Balm 09219       American Crew Forming Cream F952CIOC   50   Dep Sport Endurance Styling Gel R2029932A2   6.8   TRESemme Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray 09313AA1416   37   John Frieda Collection Frizz-Ease Mousse Y223DK17DDT2Q       Aussi Catch the Wave Mousse & Conditioner 92755398F       Catwalk Extra Strong Mousse 233748783122142   23   Johnson's No More Tangles Detangling Spray 0489VA       Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream 10922       Color Fiend Blood Red Temporary Comb-In Color RN0709       Color Fiend Pink Pop Water Based Semi-Permanent Hair Color Not visible      
Shampoo
Johnson's Baby Shampoo 2118T       Suave Kids 2 in 1 Shampoo Smoothers Cowabunga Coconut 081491J18       Ave Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo + Conditioner 01139TJ27   17   Pantene Pro-v Moisture Renewal Hydration Quotidienne Shampoo 93005401E1       Aveeno Baby Essential Moisture Shampoo 0099VA       Big Sexy Hair Big Volume Shampoo 09205150   210   Garnier Fructis Fortifying Shampoo Color Shield EF036       Dove Intense Damage Therapy Shampoo 08299JU39       VO5 Normal Balancing Shampoo 09316020758   440   Suave Professionals Sleek Shampoo 07109JU41       Finesse Self Adjusting Moisturizing Shampoo 9234M       Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Moisturizing Shampoo 93145395LF       TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Touchable Softness 09231C1130       Advance Techniques Color Reviving Shampoo MK191   82   Avon High School Musical Raspberry Roarin’ 2-in-1 Shampoo MKW91      
Body Wash
Caress Daily Silk Silkening Body Wash 10159UR022010       Equate Tropical Fresh Body Wash with Exfoliating Pomegranate Seed A50298-9328C1       Caress Tahitian Renewal Silkening Body Wash 08069TJ37       Olay Body Ultra Moisture with Shea Butter Body Wash 92595395WA       Suave Naturals Cucumber Melon Rejuvenating Body Wash 11109J038       Suave Men Body Wash Active Sport 09169CU05   10   White Rain All Day Moisturizing Body Wash 093203       Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Body Wash 03049PP05       Natural Concepts Sensitive Skin Body Wash A48292926583   340   Dial Clean and Soft Moisturizing Body Wash Q89M0310806091102       St. Ives Renewing Collagen Elastin Moisturizing Body Wash 09345181020141       Natural Concepts Natural Blends Body Wash Violet & Pea A40128-8353C1       Avon Naturals Strawberry & Guava Shower Gel Rubbed out       Avon Bubble Bath Bain-mousse Vanilla Cream for Dry Skin MLK91       High School Musical Strawberry Sudsin’ Body Wash MLC91      
Nipple Cream
Lansinoh HPA Lanolin for Breastfeeding Mothers 39982       Gerber Breast Therapy Moisturizing Balm BK07A02UU      
Children's Makeup
Kiss Me 2 Gift Pack Blush - Markwins         Kiss Me 2 Gift Pack Eye Shadow - Markwins 1090075       Hard Candy in the Shadows Eye Shadow Collection 9260       Claire's Cosmetics Eye Shadow 11/09       Claire's Cosmetics Eye Glitter DR911333      
Diaper Cream
Butt Butter Organics Herbal Diaper Rash Treatment 31823       Burts Bees Baby Bee Diaper Ointment 1070801       Baby’s Bliss Diaper Cream 1386   130   Lavera Baby & Kinder Neutral 2897       Weleda Baby Calendula Baby Cream 902212      
Wet Wipes
Pull-ups Flushable Moist Wipes MK929202A       Equate Flushable Wipes All Purpose 09295D209651416       Pure'n Gentle Fragrance Free Wipes 09272C230400512       Huggies Soft Skin Baby Wipes MK914804A       My Fair Baby Baby Wipes 38091679169      
Infant Soap, Shampoo, Body Wash
Johnson's Head to Toe Baby Wash Rubbed out       Body Sense Baby Wash with Shea & Cocoa butter OU28781       My Fair Baby Baby Wash with Camomile 608015001/A2   60   Burts Bees Baby Bees Shampoo and Wash 2280801       Avon Bubble Bath Bain-mousse for Kids MKY91       Aubrey Organics - Natural Baby & Kids Bath Soap 11249      
Baby Oil
Johnson's Baby Oil 2339G       Equate Delicate Baby Oil 0031646       Burt's Bees Baby Bee Apricot Baby Oil 0460801      
Face & Body Paint
Claire's Cosmetics Body Glitter 07/09       Claire's Cosmetics Vanilla Glitter Body Mist 0929301   390   Alex Face Paint Studio - Face Paint 9012LP       Snazaroo Face Painting Kit T190803      
Glitter Gel
Hard Candy Glitteratzi Eye Glitter Gel 9301       Claire's Club Scented Body Glitter 4926   167   Alex Face Paint Studio - Pink Glitter Gel 9B2351      
Baby Powder
Johnson's Baby Powder 2528RA       Body Sense Baby Powder 9DG0797       Burt's Bees Baby Bee Dusting Powder Not visible      

You just read:

Phthalates in Cosmetics

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.