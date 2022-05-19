Blockchain and Web3 Expert Ian Scarffe Ventures into the Outdoor Industry as Board Advisor
Silverlight, the world’s first crypto hiking app project has officially tied the knot with the worlds top-ranked Blockchain consultant, Ian Scarffe.HONG KONG, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverlight, the first move-to-earn project on the Flow blockchain is aiming on introducing millions of outdoor lovers to crypto and NFTs.
Ian’s presence in Silverlight’s advisory board will help the team reach its full potential and disrupt the outdoor industry.
Silverlight is launching a hike-to-earn crypto hiking app, inspired by play-to-earn games, where users can earn Effort - a crypto token built on the Flow blockchain, when hitting the trails.
The company is looking to raise additional funds by releasing an NFT collection of natural landmarks and is donating to plant 10-50 trees for every US Landmark NFT pack sold.
These Landmark NFTs will pay their holders Effort tokens for every Silverlight app user visiting those famous landmarks, like the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, in the real world.
As a leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain, Ian Scarffe’s expertise has proven to be a valuable asset for numerous multi-million-dollar companies. His philanthropic and entrepreneurial approach aligns perfectly with Silverlight’s vision.
Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is an Australian serial entrepreneur, investor, key opinion leader, blockchain consultant and philanthropist with worldwide business experience.
He has established numerous companies, marketed high profile clientele's brands and consulted multi-million-dollar companies. Ian’s recently emerged as a global influencer in blockchain and fin-tech, by building a social media reach of over 10 million people.
His overall mission is to shape a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the globe.
Ian Scarffe is an independently ranked number one worldwide Blockchain and Fintech Advisor.
www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About Silverlight
Silverlight started by creating some of the best hiking socks available with fans around the world and is now building a crypto hiking app with the aim of introducing blockchain technology to the vast community of outdoor lovers.
Silverlight provides a platform for hikers and outdoor lovers to get rewards for engaging in outdoor activities, specifically on trails. With millions of hikers and outdoor lovers alike expected to join the Silverlight hiking app, the project is poised to disrupt the billion-dollar outdoor industry.
For real-time roadmap updates and direct access to the Silverlight team as they are building the future of hiking, join the Silverlight Discord community
