Cylera Expands Leadership Team
With over 42 years in sales leadership experience combined, Brant Kennedy and Scott Collins will accelerate business growth
Cylera, a leading IoT security and intelligence company, continues to gain momentum with two new executive hires, and new international offices to help Cylera capitalize on rapidly expanding sales demand in healthcare and other critical infrastructure.
— Brant Kennedy, Cylera SVP of Global Sales
Brant Kennedy joins as senior vice president of global sales, and Scott Collins, as vice president of global channels and alliances. These appointments come on the heels of recent office expansions in the U.K. and Spain, and exceptional customer success in the U.K.
In their new roles, Kennedy and Collins will work closely together to drive Cylera’s channel go-to-market programs, expand alliance relationships, accelerate international growth, and further advance business operations.
“We’re seeing increased demand by those who need to manage the cyber risks inherent in healthcare IoT and medical device (IoMT) security,” said Timur Ozekcin, CEO and co-founder of Cylera. “Both Brant and Scott have sales leadership experience with high growth companies such as ours. We’re excited to have this much talent in place.”
Kennedy joins Cylera, having served as chief revenue officer at Blue Hexagon. He also held previous positions at Big Switch Networks, Avanan and ForeScout Technologies, where he led multinational sales and channel teams, selling to enterprise, commercial and public sector markets.
Collins has 20 years experience building channel teams and programs. He comes to Cylera from leadership roles at cyber security startup companies like Zscalar, FireEye, and Vectra AI, where he led early stage channels and alliances.
“It’s a great time to join Cylera, and the opportunity before us and our channel partners is worldwide,” said Kennedy, SVP of global sales at Cylera. “I appreciate the close relationships we’ve built with our customers and partners. I know Scott will be working right alongside, helping us to accelerate our channel partner program on every level.”
Cylera’s innovative solution addresses the complex technical and operational challenges of securing and managing connected IoT and medical devices (IoMT). Cylera’s platform helps healthcare delivery organizations to know in detail what devices are on the network, inventory and classify them, analyze for vulnerabilities and risk mitigation – all with zero touch to the physical devices. These capabilities alone have saved customers countless hours, and help speed incident response and resolution. Cylera also provides threat detection and response, security compliance, and fleet optimization. The platform streamlines clinical and information security teams' operations, and provides business and financial value across multiple sites and cross-functional teams.
“It is very exciting to see Cylera adding to their leadership team to capitalize on the market growth and opportunity,” said Matthew Kinsella, Managing Director at Maverick Ventures. “Cylera continues to not only deliver IoT security and intelligence, but also help their customers realize needed business benefits for the bottom line.”
ABOUT CYLERA
Cylera is a leader in healthcare IoT, IoMT, and IT/OT security and intelligence. The Cylera platform is a centralized cybersecurity solution that secures the entire connected healthcare enterprise. Cylera’s patented solution is used by IT and clinical engineering for asset identification and management, network analysis, risk assessment, network segmentation, threat detection and intelligence, security and compliance, and fleet optimization. Cylera delivers the strongest, most advanced healthcare IoT and medical device cybersecurity risk management solution for the industry. Headquartered and developed in New York, privately held since 2017. See more at www.cylera.com
