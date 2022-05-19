Submit Release
West Virginia Celebrates National Foster Care Month

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation recognizing May as National Foster Care Month in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services joins partners nationwide in honoring National Foster Care Month by acknowledging the foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections. 


"National Foster Care Month is not only a time to share the need for foster parents in West Virginia, but it is also an opportunity to highlight the hard work of DHHR staff and those who provide homes and stability for West Virginia youth," said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. "We are thankful for all who join us in our mission to ensure child safety, permanency, and well-being through foster care and adoption."


The primary purpose of foster care is to reunite the child with their family by providing interventions aimed at reunification whenever safely possible. DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services is committed to ensuring that the nearly 7,000 West Virginia children in out-of-home care and their families receive adequate and appropriate services that best meet their needs. 


Those interested in becoming a foster parent can contact Mission West Virginia at www.missionwv.org or 304-512-0555.

