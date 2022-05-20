Partsmax Expands Its Sales Team

One of Florida’s best in offering thousands of auto body parts has made new additions to its sales team.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a strong is essential for success. That is why representatives with Miami-based Partsmax are proud to announce today that it has expanded its sales team, a strategic move that will directly benefit customers.

“We’re always looking for ways to serve our customers to the best of our ability,” said Ricky Dorta, CEO of Partsmax. “Adding great people to our team is one of the best ways to do that.”

Partsmax, a member of the Automotive Body Parts Association for 25 years (ABPA) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), has served the South Florida community with quality collision auto parts at great prices for over two decades. The company has over 250,000 square-feet of warehouse filled to make sure it has the parts customers are looking for.

Dorta explained that Partsmax is solely structured to meet the needs of its customers.

“We have over 15 professional sales representatives available to take orders or answer any questions regarding our products,” Dorta said of his company that is now the largest automotive body parts supplier in Florida.

Partsmax, according to Dorta, offers competitive pricing on import and domestic auto parts and accessories. Individuals can choose from thousands of accessories and auto body parts. Customers can choose from refurbished, aftermarket, high-performance, and rebuilt auto parts from trusted manufacturers.

“When you order, we commit to making sure your part arrives safely and on time,” Dorta said of his company which recently redesigned its website and recently celebrated its 25th year in business. “Our parts are some of the name brand parts found in local auto stores. We add new accessories and parts to our inventory each week. Our customer support is second to none. We think customer service is king, and with the additions made to our sales team, it is ever better than ever before.”

For more information, please visit Partsmax.co and Partsmax.co/blogs

About Partsmax

We know how expensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts can be. We also know that the search for the right replacement part can be a challenge as well. If you have exhausted your search, then it is time to try Partsmax. With our comprehensive inventory of parts, we are confident we have the aftermarket parts you need.

