Fabric Ventures announces return of OpenWebForum @ CogX Festival Live in King’s Cross Estate, London, in June 2022
We can’t wait to return to Open Web Forum @CogX in person and provide a forum for conversation about all the latest developments.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabric Ventures is holding its sixth Open Web Forum @ CogX Festival on 13-15 June 2022. This year the event is back for a live, in-person, three-day event at King’s Cross Estate, in the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter.
— Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner at Fabric Ventures
Open Web Forum is Fabric Ventures’ leading annual festival of Web3 technologies, where pioneers of the Open Economy discuss the leading topics and trends of the moment and share ideas for the future. It is in its sixth year.
This year’s Open Web Forum has the theme of ‘Contributors to the Open Economy’ at the heart of the event. It will feature over 50 expert speakers across three days of must-see talks and panel discussions.
The programme of carefully curated content and speakers will explore Web3 entertainment and culture, Web3 infrastructure, regulation and security, and Web3 education and community.
First speakers announced in a stellar line-up.
This year’s speakers discussing the latest trends, issues and ideas in the Open Economy include leading Web3 founders:
● Julien Bouteloup, Founder, Stake Capital
● John S Lee, Head of Blockchain Programs, Shopify
● Joshua Goldbard, Founder, MobileCoin
● Ilya Polushkin, Co-Founder, NEAR
● Micol Ap, Founder, Vertical Crypto Art
● Florent Moulin, Head of Product, Messari
● Luca Prosperi, Lending Oversight, MakerDAO
Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Live and interactive
Based in an expanded area of the CogX Festival for 2022, this year’s Open Web Forum will provide attendees with interactive opportunities to experience the latest advances in Web3. Playful exhibits will include Web3 gaming, NFTs and digital fashion, while the main programme will feature interactive workshops and hackathons, as well as talks and panel discussions from experts and thought leaders.
Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner at Fabric Ventures, commented: “As venture contributors of the web’s open economy, we’re committed to bringing the pioneers of this industry together to debate and discuss how we can incentivise collaboration and facilitate a decentralised, open economy that provides a greater economic return for all participants and a fair, more sustainable society. We can’t wait to return to Open Web Forum @CogX in person and provide a forum for conversation about all the latest developments.”
Fabric Ventures has built a reputation for backing start-ups (pre-ideation to scaling) who are developing exciting projects in Web3 and the decentralisation of the web towards community ownership. Fabric provides full lifecycle support around topics like Tokeneconomics, talent, and governance to Web3 entrepreneurs, alongside financial contributions from €100k to €10m.
Early Bird Tickets now on sale
Attendees can secure their place at Open Web Forum 2022 by booking early bird tickets from today. A Fabric Ventures early bird Gold pass for CogX, including full access to Open Web Forum, is currently £695, discounted from £995.
Standard passes for CogX Festival, including full access to Open Web Forum, are free with Fabric Ventures, discounted from £295.
To find out more and book tickets visit Open Web Forum.
